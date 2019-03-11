Community & Events

Vincent van Gogh exhibit opens to public at The Museum of Fine Arts Houston

More than 50 masterworks are on display, which are rarely loaned outside of Amsterdam.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The new Vincent van Gogh exhibit opened Sunday at the Museum of Fine Arts.

The exhibition "Vincent van Gogh: His Life in Art" features more than 50 portraits, landscapes and still life works to chronicle his development as an artist.

Excitement for the new exhibit is also high as the works are rarely loaned outside of Amsterdam.

Admission to the exhibit varies and will run through June 27.
