President Trump to visit Houston for event with India's Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the "Howdy, Modi" event in September giving a speech on a resurgent India and a strong US-India partnership.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Donald Trump will be visiting Houston for an event with India's Prime Minister at NRG Stadium next week.The "Howdy, Modi" event will take place Sunday, Sept. 22 and will feature India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is projected to draw thousands of people and is meant to highlight the partnerships between the U.S., India and Australia.Trump is also scheduled to travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia for a tour of a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility.The "Howdy, Modi" event will have a simultaneous English translation available for everyone to listen to at the stadium via their smartphone.Doors for the event will open at 7:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10:00 a.m."I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Houston, home to one of the biggest and most vibrant Indian communities in the U.S.," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "I know how much his visit means to not only the Indian diaspora in our city, but throughout the region. This historic visit will strengthen the already robust bonds between Houston and India on trade, culture, and tourism - all of which benefit every Houstonian."