Houston to welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Registration is now open for Houston's "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday, Sept. 22 at NRG Stadium, featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A projected crowd of 50,000 is expected to attend and listen to his speech on a resurgent India and a strong US-India partnership.

The event will have a simultaneous English translation available for everyone to listen to at the stadium via their smartphone.

Doors for the event will open at 7:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10:00 a.m.

"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Houston, home to one of the biggest and most vibrant Indian communities in the U.S.," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "I know how much his visit means to not only the Indian diaspora in our city, but throughout the region. This historic visit will strengthen the already robust bonds between Houston and India on trade, culture, and tourism - all of which benefit every Houstonian."

The event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine a light on the contribution of Indo-Americans in the United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the United States and India. The cultural program preceding the Prime Minister's address, showcasing Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere, will portray how the community is woven into the larger tapestry of American life.

You can register for free at howdymodi.org.

