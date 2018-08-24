COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Deputies searching for 4 suspects accused of stealing at least 18,000 in merchandise from Home Depot

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies searching for Home Depot thieves in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Precinct 1 deputies are searching for at least four people who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from Home Depot stores in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

Dating back to April, deputies say the suspects would run from the stores with unpaid merchandise.

The thieves are believed to have stolen at least $18,000 in inventory from nine Home Depot stores.

Deputies say the suspects may have left some of the stores in a black Kia SUV or silver SUV.

Authorities are looking for these four suspects:
  • Siera Whitley is charged with one count of engaging in criminal activity.

  • Ellis Crosseley is charged with three counts of engaging in criminal activity.

  • Chayne Crossley is charged with three counts of engaging in criminal activity.

  • Derell Strong is charged with two counts of aggravated thefts.


Anyone with information about the thieves are asked to contact Precinct 1 deputies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsthefthome depotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
FREE STUFF FRIDAY: Learn Tai Chai for FREE this weekend
Severe damage from dog waste forces Houston park's closure
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
Major closures at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
Elementary school teacher's lesson goes viral on Twitter
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Principal: New dress code aims to prevent sexual assaults
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Food truck feeds drivers stuck in gridlock freeway traffic
Show More
John Lennon's killer denied parole for a 10th time
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
FULL STEAM AHEAD: What's going on with Hwy 288 right now
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in N. Harris Co.
More News