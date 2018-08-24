Siera Whitley is charged with one count of engaging in criminal activity.

Ellis Crosseley is charged with three counts of engaging in criminal activity.

Chayne Crossley is charged with three counts of engaging in criminal activity.

Derell Strong is charged with two counts of aggravated thefts.

Precinct 1 deputies are searching for at least four people who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from Home Depot stores in Harris and Fort Bend counties.Dating back to April, deputies say the suspects would run from the stores with unpaid merchandise.The thieves are believed to have stolen at least $18,000 in inventory from nine Home Depot stores.Deputies say the suspects may have left some of the stores in a black Kia SUV or silver SUV.Authorities are looking for these four suspects:Anyone with information about the thieves are asked to contact Precinct 1 deputies.