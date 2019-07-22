moon landing 50th

Space Center Houston commemorates Apollo 11 50th anniversary

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Space Center Houston is throwing a party 50 years in the making.

The party is underway at Space Center Houston to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.



Saturday marked 50 years since America put humans on the moon.

To celebrate, Space Center Houston had a full day of activities.

Walk the Moon and Phillip Phillips rock out in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.



For the remainder of the weekend, Space Center Houston prices aren't changing. It's $29.95 for anyone over 12.

For kids 4 to 11, it's $24.95.

ABC13's Nick Natario takes a peek at Space Center Houston's plans on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.



The museum has extended hours over the next week.

Golden Knights parachute into Space Center Houston to kick off Apollo 11 celebration



There are pop-up science labs, new Apollo exhibits and tram tours to the restored Mission Control.

Houston museam of natural science celebrates Apollo 11



On Saturday, Space Center Houston closes at midnight.

"You're going to have fun," Harris said. "You're going to learn. You're going to immerse yourself in the latest in space exploration."

You can get a rundown of Saturday's festivities at the Space Center Houston website.

