Space Center Houston commemorates Apollo 11 50th anniversary

EMBED >More News Videos The party is underway at Space Center Houston to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.

EMBED >More News Videos Walk the Moon and Phillip Phillips rock out in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Nick Natario takes a peek at Space Center Houston's plans on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

EMBED >More News Videos Golden Knights parachute into Space Center Houston to kick off Apollo 11 celebration

EMBED >More News Videos Houston museam of natural science celebrates Apollo 11

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Space Center Houston is throwing a party 50 years in the making.Saturday marked 50 years since America put humans on the moon.To celebrate, Space Center Houston had a full day of activities.For the remainder of the weekend, Space Center Houston prices aren't changing. It's $29.95 for anyone over 12.For kids 4 to 11, it's $24.95.The museum has extended hours over the next week.There are pop-up science labs, new Apollo exhibits and tram tours to the restored Mission Control.On Saturday, Space Center Houston closes at midnight."You're going to have fun," Harris said. "You're going to learn. You're going to immerse yourself in the latest in space exploration."You can get a rundown of Saturday's festivities at the Space Center Houston website