Space Center Houston commemorates Apollo 11 50th anniversary

Saturday marked 50 years since America put humans on the moon.
To celebrate, Space Center Houston had a full day of activities.
For the remainder of the weekend, Space Center Houston prices aren't changing. It's $29.95 for anyone over 12.
For kids 4 to 11, it's $24.95.
The museum has extended hours over the next week.
There are pop-up science labs, new Apollo exhibits and tram tours to the restored Mission Control.
On Saturday, Space Center Houston closes at midnight.
"You're going to have fun," Harris said. "You're going to learn. You're going to immerse yourself in the latest in space exploration."
You can get a rundown of Saturday's festivities at the Space Center Houston website.
