Fort Bend ISD's superintendent said the district has decided not to make any changes to their high school attendance boundaries.Up to now, the proposed changes have been contentious, with hundreds of parents weighing in at school board meetings.Dr. Charles Dupre announced Friday afternoon the board of trustees will present a plan to keep all current attendance boundaries in place for at least the next two school years.The plan will be announced at next Tuesday's school board meeting.Dupre also said the board of trustees will approve the recommended attendance boundaries for Malala Yousafzai Elementary, in addition to presenting a plan to expedite construction of a new high school.