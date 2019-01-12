FORT BEND COUNTY (KTRK) --Fort Bend ISD will be holding a meeting Monday, Jan. 14, over an attendance boundary proposal that would force students to move to another school.
According to a release from FBISD's Superintendent, "staff will present recommendations to our Board of Trustees for both Malala Yousafzai Elementary and high schools in the southeast portion of the district."
The district is considering four plans to ease overcrowding at certain schools in the southeast portion of the district.
RELATED: Fort Bend ISD parents furious over plans to move kids to other schools
In addition to the meeting, the Board of Trustees will be asked to take action on the boundary recommendations during its business meeting on Jan. 22.
The superintendent's office said they had originally planned on presenting the elementary school recommendation in Jan., and the high school recommendation in Feb., but decided to move up the high school recommendations based on the feedback.
- First, clear themes and desires of the community became apparent very quickly as staff carefully reviewed this feedback.
- This feedback clearly showed that the community's desire was to make minimal changes in the short term, prior the planned construction of a new high school in the southeast side of the District that was included in the 2018 Bond Program.
- We also recognize that the challenges associated with the boundary planning process have caused a great deal of anxiety, and because the community's desires were so clear, we were able to formulate a recommendation faster than originally anticipated.
"During Monday's meeting, we will also present our recommendations regarding innovative instructional programs at Marshall, Hightower and Willowridge High Schools, and will ask the Board to approve these programs on January 22 as well," the superintendent's office said.
Read the full letter to parents here.
To learn more about the proposals, and to give feedback, click here.