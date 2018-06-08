COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'It made me feel a little sad' - Police step in for 'no shows' at teen's birthday bash

The Russellville Police Department in Pine Bluff, Arkansas saved one young man's birthday party from going bust and turned it into a birthday bash. (KTRK)

RUSSELLVILLE, Arkansas --
It was the birthday party that almost wasn't. But thanks to the 'Men in Blue', one Arkansas teen will be talking about his party for a long time.

The place was picked for 15-year-old Bradley Butler's birthday bash -- a local arcade -- and the invitations were sent.

"We had about 30 R.S.V.P to the party and we had two of Bradley's friends and one adult show up," Ben Butler, Bradley's father, told KARK-TV.

When you think Bradley's birthday is about to go 'bust', the Russellvillle Police Department went above and beyond the call of duty.

"Next thing I knew, we had -- I believe -- eight officers and seven patrol cars and the Russellville Fire Department," Ben said.

"A kid's birthday is probably their most important day other than Christmas, and they need to celebrate with people," said Russellville Police Sergeant Mark Frost.

"It made me feel a little sad, but I had all my close friends with me, so that's about all I needed," said Bradley.
