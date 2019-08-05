MAM resale shop instrumental in changing 25,000 lives last year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A resale shop in Spring Branch is helping change lives.
Memorial Assistance Ministries, known as MAM, started its work back in 1983 after an oil bust left Houstonians looking for help.
It uses donations and money made from the store to help fund its programs. MAM offers everything from rent assistance to citizenship classes.
"People also went to churches for help for food money, transportation, and rent. The churches quickly realized the need was far beyond their capability," said Martha Macris with MAM. "They banded together and formed zip code-based assistance ministries and had thrift stores so they could generate a little revenue to help those in the need."
Their store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is located at 1625 Blalock Rd., Houston 77080.
