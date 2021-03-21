houston livestock show and rodeo

Grand Champion: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo selects junior market steer winners

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Normally, Spring Break is one of the busiest weeks at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This year, without the rodeo or big concerts due to the pandemic, it may be a less hectic, but there are still big winners.

William Wall, 16, of Idalou, exhibited the grand champion junior market steer on Friday.

"Even when shows get canceled, I just kept grinding," Wall said in a statement released by rodeo officials. "You can't stop or let anything get you down."

Wall plans to attend Texas Tech University and pursue a career in the agricultural industry.

The reserve grand champion honor went to Jett James, 10, of Prosper.

"I did a lot of work to get my steer ready," Jett said. "I washed him, fed him and walked him every day."

James may be one of the youngest participants this year, but he plans to attend Oklahoma State University and sell cattle when he gets older.

Winners receive quiet the payout for their hard work each year. The grand champion exhibitor is guaranteed $75,000 and the reserve champion receives $40.000

The steers are set to be sold at a private auction on May 22.
