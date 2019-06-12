Community & Events

Open Deck Days return to Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river at Marriott Marquis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you looking for a luxurious summertime pool spot? Look no further.

The Marriott Marquis Houston is again hosting Open Deck Days.

Go up to the Parkview Terrace on the sixth floor to access the world's only rooftop Texas-shaped river.

But before you take a dive, day passes can be purchased from ResortPass.com, which start at $50.

The minimum day pass will get you access to the heated infinity pool, the Texas-shaped lazy river, hot tub, and food and drinks, among other things.

Passes must be bought in advance and will only be available to visitors who are 21 years old or older.

The hours are Monday through Thursday, and also Sunday. The weekday hours are from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.


The most expensive pass will cost $1,200 and will include 10 day passes, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, four bottles of water, and a plate of fresh fruit.

For more information about the passes, visit the Marriott Marquis Houston website.

