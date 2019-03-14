Community & Events

Houston museums offering free admission on Thursdays

EMBED <>More Videos

If you're looking for a quick one-day spring break activity, you can visit a museum for free.

If you're looking for a quick one-day spring break activity, you can visit a museum for free.

A number of Houston museums offer free admission on Thursdays.

Among them are Children's Museum of Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science, and the Museum of Fine Arts.

Some are free during specific hours and you may have to pay to see certain exhibits.

  • Asia Society Texas Center - Grand Hall (downstairs) FREE access during museum hours
  • Buffalo Soldiers National Museum - FREE Thursday 1-5 p.m.
  • Children's Museum of Houston - FREE Thursday 5-8 p.m.
  • Czech Center Museum Houston - FREE last Monday of the month noon-4 p.m.
  • The Health Museum - FREE Thursday 2-7 p.m.
  • Holocaust Museum Houston - FREE Sunday
  • Houston Museum of African American Culture - FREE Thursday 6-8 p.m.
  • Houston Museum of Natural Science- Roam the Serengeti, walk with dinosaurs and discover the world's mineral wonders- FREE Thursdays: 6-9 p.m.
  • The Houston Zoo offers free admission to guests on the first Tuesday of each month, September through May, from noon until closing. June, July, and August do not have Free Afternoons.
  • The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston - FREE Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonmuseumshouston zoo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Off-duty officer finds man dying in SE Houston parking lot
Alleged mob boss of Gambino family gunned down in front of home
3 men linked to alleged auto theft ring in Houston
Man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
Pediatrician charges $2,800 to remove splinter
Show More
Jussie Smollett to expected to plead not guilty in court Thursday, sources say
Houston MetroLift leaves family dog for dead in hit-and-run
YouTuber travels cross country to confront Google: police
Troopers raid office of veterinarian accused of raping teens
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
More TOP STORIES News