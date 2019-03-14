Houston museums offering free admission on Thursdays

Asia Society Texas Center - Grand Hall (downstairs) FREE access during museum hours

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum - FREE Thursday 1-5 p.m.

Children's Museum of Houston - FREE Thursday 5-8 p.m.

Czech Center Museum Houston - FREE last Monday of the month noon-4 p.m.

The Health Museum - FREE Thursday 2-7 p.m.

Holocaust Museum Houston - FREE Sunday

Houston Museum of African American Culture - FREE Thursday 6-8 p.m.

Houston Museum of Natural Science- Roam the Serengeti, walk with dinosaurs and discover the world's mineral wonders- FREE Thursdays: 6-9 p.m.

The Houston Zoo offers free admission to guests on the first Tuesday of each month, September through May, from noon until closing. June, July, and August do not have Free Afternoons.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston - FREE Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

