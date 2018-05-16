EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3481256" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey is finally back in her home after receiving a life-changing donation from Mattress Mack.

A Hurricane Harvey victim is back in her home and with $10,000 worth of furniture that was donated to her on Good Morning America back in November.Ethel Crease was surprised on GMA by Jim McIngvale and Michael Strahan."I just kept up my spirit that it was going to get better," said Crease.Crease's home was flooded with several feet of water. She was able to evacuate before the water rose too high. When she came back, she was stunned by the devastation.A recovery group called Rebuilding Together Houston agreed to help gut out and renovate Crease's northeast Houston home. A representative for Rebuilding Together Houston said the group has fixed about 62 homes impacted by Hurricane Harvey to date. There are another 72 homes that are about to be completed and 46 more homes that are in the queue."I always said I was going to get me an air mattress and come back and stay here," said Crease.About two weeks ago, Crease was able to move back into her home. She still didn't have furniture. She took up Jim McIngvale on his offer for free furniture.Last week, she went on a $10,000 shopping spree at Gallery Furniture. McIngvale gifted her two couches, two bedroom sets and a number of accessories to make her house feel like home again."To everyone, there are no words to thank them. But you know what, they are people who God sent to do stuff like this, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart," said Crease.