Harlem Globetrotters show off their skills on Fertitta Center tour

The Harlem Globetrotter are ready to flip, spin and shoot their way through UH's Fertitta Center.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The University of Houston's brand new Fertitta Center was transformed from a hard hat area to a highlight factory by the Harlem Globetrotters.

After announcing the Globetrotters will be the first non-university event at the Fertitta Center in February, one of the team's stars visited the arena construction site at the school to bring smiles to workers and receive an update on the progress.

Globetrotters forward Zeus McClurkin was one of the first to walk on the new basketball floor, spinning basketballs in a hard hat, taking trick shots on construction buckets and meeting up with UH mascot, Shasta.

The Globetrotters will bring their 'Fan Powered World Tour' to the Fertitta Center for three games starting on Friday, Feb. 15 through Feb. 17.

Tickets start at $20 and are available on the Harlem Globetrotters website.
