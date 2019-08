EMBED >More News Videos Kali Hammack is already making a name for herself (and making Texas proud!)

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- If your child missed out on some Mutton Bustin' earlier this year at RodeoHouston, the Fort Bend County Fair is giving little ones the next chance at a ride.Fair officials began accepting entries Tuesday morning. The fair is accepting the first 100 qualified entries.To compete, children must be 4 to 7 years old and weigh 55 pounds or less as of Sept. 27.The rides will take place over five days of the fair: Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4-6.There is a $20 fee to enter the event.You can download the documents you need to submit on Fort Bend County Fair's website