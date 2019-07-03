free food

Get free beer for helping to clean up Galveston beaches

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston's biggest brewery is buying the first round, and all you have to do is help cleanup the beach.

The event is called the Star Spangled Beach Cleanup.

Galveston Island Brewing is offering one free beer to anyone who helps cleanup the beach the morning after all those Fourth of July celebrations.



Volunteers can also get 10 percent off the rest of their tab.

Volunteers can pick up a grain sack at either East Beach or Seawall and 37th. After the sack is filled with debris from the beach, you just have to share a photo of your efforts on social media to receive the free deal.

The beach cleanup will be from 8-10 a.m. and Galveston Island Brewing is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.
