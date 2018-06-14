One of the Houston Police Department's finest is helping the homeless during one of the hottest times of the year in the city.
Officer Hall was seen distributing water to those who needed it as Houston recently had one of its hottest days of 2018.
All of the water distributed by Hall was paid for with his own money.
"We have the best officers in the world," the Houston Police Officers Union tweeted.
