COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Art created by teens with Down syndrome featured in gallery

EMBED </>More Videos

Art created by teenagers with Down syndrome will be featured at a Chicago art gallery this weekend.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Art created by teenagers with Down syndrome will be featured at an art gallery.

The group of young artists put their spin on masterpieces like Wassily Kandinsky's circles, Jackson Pollock's drip paintings, Edvard Munch's "The Scream," and Henri Mattisse's cut-outs. They even reimagined Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night" over the Chicago skyline.

Reproduced works will be numbered and signed and available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting Gigi's Playhouse Chicago. GiGi's Playhouse offers free educational and development programs for individuals with Down syndrome.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartdown syndromeeventsChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Houston 'Zoo Lights' offer discounts for the entire family
SPONSORED: Moody Gardens Holiday Events!
Residents fighting construction of proposed cellphone tower
Ray Hill, Houston icon and civil rights activist, dies at 78
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Homeowner shot to death during home invasion, deputies say
2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
2 charged after 125 lbs of pot seized during grow house bust
Show More
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Retirement community's pin-up calendar inspires healthy living
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
More News