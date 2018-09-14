Free Fall Festivals in Houston

When: Oct. 6, 2018, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.Where: Lyons Unity MBC Parking Lot- 3215 Lyons Ave., Houston, TX 77020What: Afternoon of games, a moonwalk, raffles, celebrity guest, live music, food trucks, motorcycle and car show. Fun for the entire family!When: Oct. 13, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.Where: Guadalupe Plaza Park- 2311 Runnels St., Houston, TX 77003What: Food and drinks available for purchase. Live music, entertainment,face painters, balloon artists, a rock climbing wall and more! Costumes encouraged!When: Oct. 13, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Where: Val Jahnke Training Facility- 8030 Braniff, Houston, TX 77061What: Join Houston firefighters for food, fun and fire demonstrations. You can even practice fire safety with your kids in the Safety Skills Zone!When: Oct. 20 & Oct. 21, 11 a.m - 4 p.m.Where: Nature Discovery Center - 7112 Newcastle, Bellaire, TX 77401What: Games and food tickets for purchase. Pumpkins, kids games, bounce houses, wagon ride! Free street parking.When: Oct. 26, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.Where: Discovery Green - 1500 McKinney St., Houston, TX 77010What: Citywide costume contest for all ages and Halloween celebration for the whole family! Prizes, movies, performances, music and more!When: Oct. 27, 3 p.m. -7 p.m.Where: Jesse H. Jones Park - 20634 Kenswick Dr., Humble, TX 77338What: Items for purchase. Trick-or-treat nature trail and Halloween fun with crafts, live creepy critters, games, hayrides, a critter storybook trail and more. Wear your costumes!When: Oct. 28, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.Where: 2405 Navigation Blvd.What: Raffle tickets and food available for purchase. Family entertainment, a moonwalk, live music, games and activities for all ages! Proceeds support the parish and school.