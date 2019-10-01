Dickinson's Festival of Lights cancelled over bridge safety issues

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- The planned construction of a bridge in Dickinson has led the organizers of the city's Festival of Lights to cancel the historic light show.On Sept. 28, Dickinson Festival of Lights Society, Inc. announced that the show would not be set up at the Paul Hopkins Park this season, but will resume next year.The committee said the cancellation was due to the construction of a new bridge, which prompted safety issues by the board of directors.The Festival of Lights show is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020."We appreciate everyone's support for this endeavor and look forward to seeing you for the 2020 season," president of the Dickinson Festival of Lights Society Ken Suderman said in a press release.Many residents took to the committee's Facebook page to voice their concerns."This festival is something we look forward to every year. So sad it's not happening this year," Facebook user Dulce Belman said."So sad!!! We will miss it for sure," another Facebook user said.