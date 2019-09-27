free stuff friday

Connect with nature or celebrate Halloween early with these FREE events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, September 27

ROCO In Concert: Time For Home
Miller Outdoor Theater
8 p.m.

Family Movie Night
Levy Park
7:30 p.m.

Video Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

Goodies From the Garden: Herb Sachet Bags
Levy Park
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Prelude Concert Series
Levy Park
4:30 p.m. - 5;15 p.m.

Groove Fest in Tomball
201 S Elm St
6 p.m.

Bark in the Park at Washington on the Brazos
23400 Park Rd 12
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bike to Beach
Multiple start locations
5 a.m.

Sunday, September 29

Black Light Art Show
708 Telephone Rd
6 p.m.

Kingwood Fall Market
8 N Main St
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Kids Eat Free
The Melting Pot
12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

