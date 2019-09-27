HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, September 27
ROCO In Concert: Time For Home
Miller Outdoor Theater
8 p.m.
Family Movie Night
Levy Park
7:30 p.m.
Video Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 28
Goodies From the Garden: Herb Sachet Bags
Levy Park
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.
Prelude Concert Series
Levy Park
4:30 p.m. - 5;15 p.m.
Groove Fest in Tomball
201 S Elm St
6 p.m.
Bark in the Park at Washington on the Brazos
23400 Park Rd 12
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bike to Beach
Multiple start locations
5 a.m.
Sunday, September 29
Black Light Art Show
708 Telephone Rd
6 p.m.
Kingwood Fall Market
8 N Main St
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Kids Eat Free
The Melting Pot
12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Connect with nature or celebrate Halloween early with these FREE events
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More