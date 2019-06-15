Childhood sweethearts all grown up show off their moves at true 'senior' prom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prom fun isn't only for the young. Some seniors -- not the high school kind -- showed off their moves as the Wesley Community Center hosted its 2nd Annual Senior Prom.More than 200 seniors attended the Masquerade Ball on Friday, June 14. Many proved age is only a number as they rocked "The Twist," "Cha-Cha Slide" or heated up the dance floor with their salsa moves.This prom had everything you would expect at a school dance, including the crowning of a king and queen.Last year's prom king, Antonio Zavala had an extra special reason to celebrate. He and his wife Patricia brought along a photo of them together at their high school prom more than 50 years ago."I joined the Marine Corps and she was graduating from high school. I came home so I could be in the prom with her," Antonio explained. "We met when we were 14, and we got married when we were 20."Antonio and Patricia grew up in the same neighborhood and still live there today, just three blocks away from the community center.When asked for their secret to a long marriage, Antonio replied, "I don't know what the secret is. One day she ties us together, next day I tie us together. We work at it every day."