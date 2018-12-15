COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Astros ace Justin Verlander throws Christmas party for military families

Justin Verlander's 1,000 Christmas Salutes Houston event gave military families a chance to celebrate the holidays in a special way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Justin Verlander's commitment to giving back had a holiday twist on Saturday.

The Houston Astros ace celebrated with his first ever 1,000 Christmas Salutes celebration at Dave & Buster's, giving military members, veterans and their families a chance to celebrate the holidays with free games, breakfast, and even a special appearance from Santa Claus.

The Wins for Warriors Foundation, founded by Verlander, set up the Christmas event for 1,000 Houston-area military families as a way to thank them and give back.
