Justin Verlander's commitment to giving back had a holiday twist on Saturday.The Houston Astros ace celebrated with his first ever 1,000 Christmas Salutes celebration at Dave & Buster's, giving military members, veterans and their families a chance to celebrate the holidays with free games, breakfast, and even a special appearance from Santa Claus.The Wins for Warriors Foundation, founded by Verlander, set up the Christmas event for 1,000 Houston-area military families as a way to thank them and give back.