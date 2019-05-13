HTX

Alief Community Garden presents a 'little United Nations'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you live in an area as diverse as Alief, it only makes sense that the local community garden is also diverse.

"This garden is a little United Nations," laughed Alief Community Garden manager Barbara Quattro.

The community garden has been going strong since 2011. The seven-acre plot is on the corner of Beechnut and Dairy View, right across from Youngblood Intermediate School.

Dozens of countries are represented in the garden. The Burmese community alone cultivates nine plots, growing flowers and vegetables for those in need.

Students from Youngblood also garden there.

"Sometimes, we don't like to communicate too much, and we have our own groups," explained 12-year-old Daisy Aguilar. "Then, when we come outside, we're all a big team."



Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
