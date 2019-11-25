WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community & Events
2019 Houston Symphony: Living Soundtracks
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community & events
abc13 presents
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Search continues for suspect who killed young father in garage
Family demands accountability from UT, alumni group
Why it may be easier to go out the Gulf Fwy for holiday shopping
Man accused in deadly DWI crash on Gulf Fwy gets $100 bond
Return of rain chances could affect your travel, holiday plans
Man answering his door shot and killed in Kingwood
Show More
Houston-based chain that filed for bankruptcy to reopen stores
Lizzo's Elsik HS band director recognized her talent early on
ABC13's Morning News
Liberty Co. D.A. arrested for assault after wife learns of affair
Video shows chihuahua cause crash after putting car into reverse
More TOP STORIES News