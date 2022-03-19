Over 200 roosters recovered after large cockfighting ring bust in Cleveland, Texas, constable says

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Several arrests were made Friday at in a cockfighting ring bust in Cleveland, Texas, according to constable Ted Heap of Harris County Precinct 5.
San Jacinto County Sheriif's office arrested seven people after a months-long investigation on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
In the raid, over 200 roosters were recovered along with $20,000 cash and several vehicles.
Deputies transported the roosters to the Houston Humane Society for medical evaluation. It is said that some of the roosters were valued at $10,000 each.
More arrests are expected to be made as the investigation is ongoing.
In all 50 states, cockfighting is illegal as well as making, selling or possessing any cockfighting material.
In Texas, it is also a crime to attend cockfights.
The federal Animal Welfare Act prohibits the interstate transport of any animal that is to be used for fighting.
Constable Heap encourages those who suspect animal fighting or any other kind of animal torture or abuse to report it at Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce.
