Coast Guard searching for missing man who didn't return after renting boat in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a 51-year-old man who didn't return after renting a boat near Galveston.
The owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina called the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at 7 p.m. on Sunday and reported that a renter had not returned after departing at 2:30 p.m.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
The caller said the missing man intended to visit the SS Selma and return before sunset. He's described as a white male last seen in a 22-foot center console boat with a blue top.
USCG Heartland tweeted a photo of what the boat looks like.
Coast Guard officials said it's unclear if the man was wearing a life jacket.
Boat crews and a helicopter crew searched for the man on Monday morning.
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.