Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled boat offshore of Matagorda

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard assisted two boaters aboard a disabled, adrift sailboat offshore of Matagorda, early on Tuesday.

According to the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Watchstanders, they received a notification at 1:45 a.m. from Galveston Sea Tow personnel stating they were en route to a disabled 37-foot sailboat dragging anchor off Matagorda Bank with two people aboard.

Once they arrived to the scene, the Sea Tow crew indicated they could not assist due to shallow water depth. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

When the helicopter crew arrived on scene they lowered a rescue swimmer, who assisted the boaters into the water and hoisted them to safety one-by-one.

The helicopter crew safely transported the boaters to Air Station Houston at Ellington Field.

