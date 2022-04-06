Arts & Entertainment

Coachella: The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West among headliners

EMBED <>More Videos

Kanye West drops out of Coachella Festival

INDIO, Calif. -- The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are set to join Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as co-headliners of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, replacing Kanye West after the rapper backed out, according to a new lineup released Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a source told CNN that West did not want to take the stage in the midst of his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian and in the wake of his one-sided feud with "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

In the past several weeks West has taken to social media to air his grievances about co-parenting issues with Kardashian.

The annual event is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, and this year is scheduled to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentriverside countyindioconcertkanye westmusic newscoachella
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed in apartment while family was in next room
Suspected drunk driver dies after crash with sheriff's deputy
Twin brothers accused of carjacking Cypress mom
MLB approved electronic device in effort to eliminate sign stealing
Wind Advisory in effect as cool front races through Texas
Wanted suspect abused child over 2-year period, victim's mom says
Ex-Trump officials urge Gov. Abbott to declare border 'invasion'
Show More
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Man attempted to abduct 3 girls in Pasadena and Deer Park, police say
Funeral plans announced for Pct. 7 deputy killed in fiery crash
Biden Nominates first woman to lead US military branch
42 previously unknown genes discovered for Alzheimer's disease
More TOP STORIES News