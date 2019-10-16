Clear Lake man's pet parrot stolen from Walmart parking lot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5047338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 12-year-old Jasper was found 8 years after he went missing from Louisiana.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Keith Wirsing has had his double yellow-headed amazon parrot named Verdi for nearly 40 years."He's not just a pet, he's my best friend," said Wirsing.Wirsing was at Walmart on El Dorado on Sunday, returning something and brought Verdi along for the trip. He left the parrot in his running car with AC on while he went inside, but when came back outside, Verdi was gone.Wirsing said, "As soon as I saw the lights weren't on, I saw the engine wasn't running, I looked in and saw Verdi wasn't there. I panicked and started looking through the van, hoping that, you know, he had just climbed down or something."Wirsing called Houston police. He believes whoever took the bird knows of Verdi or knows something about birds."Not many people would risk reaching in and grabbing an unknown bird -- not a bird that size," said Wirsing.He says he brings the bird everywhere with him.He added, "We've been through a lot in 37 years and he's the only one that's been there."Wirsing has put up a reward for information leading to finding Verdi."I'd sell everything I own and live in my van if that's what it took to get him back," he said.If you know anything, you're asked to call Houston police.