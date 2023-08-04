City of Sugar Land employee accused of stealing between $30,000 and $150,000 from police department

A former Sugar Land employee, Andrea Bolger, is accused of stealing between $30,000 and $150,000 from the city's police department from 2016 to 2022.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Sugar Land employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the city's police department.

Andrea Bolger was arrested following her indictment by a Fort Bend County grand jury and charged with theft by a public servant.

Prosecutors say she stole between $30,000 to $150,000 from the Sugar Land Police Officer's Association and the Sugar Land Police Department during her employment from 2016 to 2022.

Investigators say the range of punishment for the offense is two to 20 years in prison.

"No one is above the law, and everyone should be treated equally under the law," District Attorney Middleton said. "The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office is committed to rooting out public corruption in order to maintain the public's trust in government."

No additional information about the case was released.

