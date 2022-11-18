'High crime and taxes' push Texas lawmaker to propose bill that would dissolve city of Austin

This isn't the first attempt made by Texas Republicans to push similar measures. Those propositions never passed, though.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas lawmakers started filing bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session this week, and if one of those bills passes, it might dissolve one major city.

The bill, proposed by Republican lawmaker Jared Patterson, would get rid of the city of Austin.

If the bill gets passed, it would turn the city into the "district of Austin," meaning the local government would report any new actions directly to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

In a tweet sent out from Patterson's verified account, he proposed the bill because Austin officials failed the city, citing high crime and taxes.

Patterson believes that with this change, they can bring down taxes.

"I filed HB 714 & HJR 50 to create the district of Austin to give the elected representatives of the state of Texas an opportunity to better manage a capitol district, reduce taxes, enforce our laws, and defend Texas values." Patterson's tweet read.

The next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 10.

