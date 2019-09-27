Houston city council hopeful chases down robbery suspect who was armed with knife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A candidate for Houston's City Council helped chase down a man who had just robbed a convenience store.
Marcel McClinton and three others chased down the man on Memorial near the Beltway after he allegedly stole beer from the store.
"He stole a gun, ran off and then pulled a knife on them while they chased him outside," police dispatchers said during the scary encounter.
McClinton and the others managed to corner the suspect behind bushes until police arrived and arrested the man.
McClinton shared a video of the incident, which shows police pointing a taser at the man and McClinton urging him to listen to the officers.
During the chaotic scene, McClinton kept his followers on Twitter updated every step of the way.
"I'm safe. Suspect in custody. No one was injured. Thank you all for checking in," he wrote on Twitter.
This isn't McClinton's first run in with danger. The 18-year-old high school graduate also sheltered children during the 2016 Memorial area shooting spree.
