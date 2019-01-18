CHURCH SHOOTING SUSPECT: What we know about Arthur Edigin

Negotiators with the Harris County Sheriff’s office are trying to get the suspect to pick up his cell phone or room phone. pic.twitter.com/A2UJveB5fA — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 18, 2019

Investigators are seeking Arthur Edigin, 62, in connection w/the shooting outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister. He's 5'4", 144 lbs. Driving a white '08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel.

Arthur Edigin is accused of fatally shooting his wife and injuring his daughter outside a Cypress church.According to deputies, the 62-year-old man opened fire outside the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister just after 7 p.m. Thursday.He reportedly fired multiple shots into the right side of a car, killing his estranged 66-year-old wife. His 31-year-old daughter was also shot but survived the shooting. A child who was in the car at the time was unhurt, sources say.Authorities say Edigin fled the scene in a 2008 white Suburban with damage to the right quarter panel.A tip led deputies to an Extended Stay America hotel on Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer early Friday.Edigin is considered armed and dangerous.Officials say Edigin is on the third floor, and his room is surrounded by deputies.Sources with the Harris County Sheriff's Office tell us he threatened his wife before, with one incident happening as recently as January 6.