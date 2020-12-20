Health experts warn against holiday travel this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health experts continue to urge people to refrain from traveling during the Christmas holidays after the COVID-19 positivity rate increased since Thanksgiving.Since Thanksgiving, the lab director at a SignatureCare Emergency Center said they have seen the positivity rate grow to 21%."We just need to hold our patience for a few more months," said Hashibul Hannan, the lab director. "It's one of the highest we have seen throughout the pandemic."There is growing concern over what the Christmas holiday may bring, especially with people still expected to travel.At Houston airports, they are projecting at least 1.7 million people will travel between both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport combined. While it's a 42% decrease from last year, health experts remain concerned."What it does is, it exposes them to thousands of people traveling through terminals, on planes, and it is just very high risk behavior," said Hannan.Health experts like Dr. Linda Yancey with Memorial Hermann advises families to minimize their gatherings and suggests instead of meeting face-to-face, try a video conference call like Zoom to connect with others.