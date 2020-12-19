Too busy to make a Christmas meal? Here are some to-go options

The year 2020 has changed a lot of holiday traditions for us, and for many families that means skipping the big home-cooked feast, and opting for take out instead.Here are a look at some options if you want to leave the cooking to someone else.Red Lion British Pub is offering a complete carry out feast featuring turkey or ham that feeds six for $180. The restaurant is also open for dine-in on Christmas Day.At Local Foods, you can pick up a Texas prime rib that feeds four to six people for $90. The restaurant's famous 'Mom's Chocolate Cake' is $30.Tamales are traditional around the holidays, but how about a whole Tex-Mex spread?Taco Cabana is offering catering options, including a new 24-pack enchilada casserole for $89.99, complete with rice, beans, pico, and salsa.If you want to think outside the box for Christmas dinner, check out the party trays from Phat Eatery. Dishes that feed 8-10 people start at $50.Other famous Houston restaurants such as Hugo's, Rainbow Lodge, and Kenny & Ziggy's are also doing Christmas meals to go - details are available online.Or you can let your local grocery store prepare your Christmas Dinner.Kroger is offering full meals from $55-70 dollars that serve six to eight people.HEB and Central Market also offer meals to go. Central Market's Holiday Meal Express options include: oven-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked spiral-sliced bone-in ham with apricot ginger glaze and herb-encrusted beef tenderloin.Sides and desserts are also available.Keep in mind, due to increased demand, a lot of restaurants ordering deadlines are this weekend, so make place your orders early.