Harris Co. clerk wants Texas Secretary of State to guarantee drive-thru votes will count

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins wants a guarantee that drive-thru votes will count in this election.On Tuesday, Hollins sent a letter to Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs asking her to guarantee that votes cast at drive-thru polling locations across the county will count in the election.He is asking that Hughs ensure two things:Hollins has asked for a response by 12 p.m. Wednesday.This after Hollins says he attempted to contact Ingram "multiple times with no success or response" following by a lawsuit from Texas' Republican Party to stop drive-thru balloting in Harris County.Last week, however, the 14th Court of Appeals dismissed the lawsuit against Hollins' office, allowing for curbside and drive-thru voting to continue. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has also released elections guidance on drive-thru voting.Hollins argued that his office sought advice regarding drive-thru voting from the Secretary of State, writing:You can read Hollins' letter in full below. If you plan to visit any of Harris County's drive-thru voting centers, you will need to follow certain rules Harris County is the first jurisdiction in Texas history to offer this voting method.