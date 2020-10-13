Harris Co.'s drive-thru voting targeted in Texas GOP lawsuit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With early voting underway in Texas, the state's Republican Party has filed a lawsuit in an effort to pump the brakes on drive-thru balloting in Harris County.The Texas Democratic Party said its counterpart filed the suit.Currently, Harris County has opened 10 drive-thru voting sites, including its flagship of NRG Park, where the county's election headquarters are staged.The county cited COVID-19 concerns for setting up the drive-thru voting locations around the Houston area.Eyewitness News is reaching out to the courts to obtain a copy of the lawsuit. So far, there has been no court order to halt drive-thru balloting.The latest GOP attempt to throttle voting options in the state came after a federal appeals court upheld Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's order to limit mail-in ballot dropoffs to just one location in each county, citing election security concerns.In a statement, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa had one word to describe the Texas GOP."Cowards. Every single one of them are cowards," said Hinojosa, who also invoked the names of Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.ABC13 has reached out to the Texas GOP for comment on the lawsuit.