Business

Chipotle to hire 10,000 new employees, open 100th Chipotlane drive-thru

Chipotle Mexican Grill is hitting the century mark and is celebrating by going on a hiring spree.

The restaurant chain is opening its 100th Chipotlane, its drive-thru digital order pick-up lane.

This milestone will open in Columbus, Ohio, the location where the concept made its debut two years ago.

There are now Chipotlanes in 32 states.

Despite or perhaps because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chipotle's digital business grew more than 80 percent in year-to-year sales.

Chipotle is also looking to hire up to 10,000 new employees within the next few months.

More information about job openings is available at chipotlenowhiring.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentjobs hiringchipotleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother and 4-year-old girl shot in west Houston apartment
Rain back in the picture for many
Man charged with murder after wife found in freezer
Former youth coach accused of kidnapping and murder
Crosby ISD athletes possibly exposed to COVID-19 at clinic
NY sends workers & 10,000 COVID-19 tests to Houston
8 major freeway closures could delay your weekend
Show More
Fake 'mask exemption cards' circulate on social media
Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area
Civil rights veteran who worked with MLK dead at 95
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
Wife of Fort Hood soldier found dead in Killeen arrested
More TOP STORIES News