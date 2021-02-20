Founder of oldest Chinese restaurant in Houston dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The founder of Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant has died from COVID-19, according to family.Owner Marian "Mamma" Ju of China Garden in downtown was hospitalized in mid-January with the virus.Ju reportedly developed scarring on her lungs and died on Thursday, according to family.ABC13 last spoke with Ju back in October during an ABC13+ spotlight on Asiatown.China Garden has been open in Eado since 1969, and remains one of the only remnants of that era.