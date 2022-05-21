apartment fire

Apartment with 2 unattended children burns in fire, Harris Co. Fire Marshal's Office says

A 2-year-old in the unit above was taken to the hospital out of precaution.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old who was left alone with an 11-year-old started a fire that damaged an east Harris County apartment, investigators said Friday.

The incident at the Bayou Palms Apartments in the 13400 block of Woodforest Boulevard also sent a 2-year-old in a unit above to the hospital out of precaution, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

Fire officials didn't say whether the two unattended kids were injured.



The fire marshal's office sent facts of the incident to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which declined any charges.

It's not immediately known where the responsible adults were at the time or how long the kids were left alone.

Child Protective Services were notified, and the children were referred to the HCFMO Youth Firesetter Intervention Program.

According to the fire marshal's website, the program "is designed to provide education and intervention for children who have misused fire," with the goal of preventing fires, injuries, deaths and destruction of property.

