Update on shooting on Veterans Memorial: a b/m in his 20’s was shot & killed at Champions Townhomes. @HCSOTexas deputies discovered a 2-yr-old seated in a car adjacent to the body. Thankfully the child was not injured. She was cared for by our deputies until reunited with mom. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 8, 2019

A young man was found shot to death in a parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.Deputies responded to a fatal shooting at the 11200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive just after 12:30 a.m. They discovered the body of a black man, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to his head.Deputies also found a 2-year-old in the car, asleep and uninjured, next to the body of the man. Investigators believe the victim is the child's father.Meanwhile, deputies are trying to find out if anyone may have seen or heard anything."We have one person who heard the gunshot. No eyewitnesses to the crime," Harris County Sheriff's Capt. John Shannon said.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the child was cared for by deputies until the mom arrived.