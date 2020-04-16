Child thrown and killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

Heartbreaking. @HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 7601 E. Sam Houston Pkwy/North Crosby Fwy. Preliminary info: a car & 18-wheeler are involved. A child was ejected from the car & has been pronounced at the scene. Eastbound feeder at 90 is shut down. I’m enroute. pic.twitter.com/t9hhp4J51d — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 16, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old is dead after being thrown from a car during a crash involving an 18-wheeler in northeast Harris County.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash happened at 7601 E. Sam Houston Parkway near the Crosby Freeway.Witnesses at the scene tell authorities the driver of a four-door sedan was headed eastbound on the East Beltway when she ran a red light. An 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on the service road when it hit the car.The child in the sedan was thrown during the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.According to Gonzalez, there was a child safety seat in the backseat but it does not appear the child was in the seat itself.Authorities say the driver of the sedan is the mother of both kids in the car.The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.The crash remains under investigation.