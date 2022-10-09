Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show

Cypress, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested for allegedly injuring her 11-year-old foster child, who made an outcry at school, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 officials.

Deputies arrested Sharon Angela Cooper, 57, on felony charges of injury to a child after her foster son arrived to school and reported to a guidance counselor that he was assaulted by Cooper, according to officials.

There was a review of the victim's injuries, and officials also viewed a video of the alleged incident before Cooper's arrest.

According to Pct. 5 deputies, Cooper had four other foster children in her Cypress-area home.

Child protective services have since removed all five children from her care.

Charging documents state that Cooper is a danger to the child; therefore, the judge denied a low bond.

Records show that Cooper has posted a $7,500 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 10.