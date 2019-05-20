CHILD ABDUCTIONS: 8 ways to protect your child from predators

The sounds of a mother pleading for her child's safety hit hard for some parents.
"That was bad," Michael Boone said. "Whatever he gets, he deserves."
"It's so awful," Zenaidea Beltran said. "I mean, I can't even imagine that's going to happen right now. You never know what's going to happen now."
Over the weekend, Fort Worth police said a man abducted an eight-year-old from her mother's arms in broad daylight. Thankfully, police located the girl.
They credited a doorbell camera, volunteers, and a quick-thinking mother, who tried to save her child but was pushed back.
"Obviously, you're going to try to save your child," Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen explained. "Instinctively, I think we'd all do that."
What to do if someone abducts your child:
- Try to get as much suspect and vehicle description as you can
- Watch which way the vehicle travels
- Draw attention to yourself
- Immediately share current photos of your child to police
"She was probably frantic, and very, very in distress, but those things help us immensely," Rosen explained.
While this abduction was brazen, Rosen said not all are.
There are some things you can do to protect your child:
- Rosen said never put your child's name on their clothing or backpack, so a stranger couldn't confuse them
- Show your child safe paths they can use to run home, if necessary
- Teach them how to call 911.
- Lastly, don't ever leave them alone.
"That has just got to be the most devastating thing that any parent could be involved in," Rosen said.
Rosen said it's okay to fight for your child. If you don't succeed, calling police quickly could be what saves your child's life.
"I think she did the right thing," Beltran said. "Calling for help. There's nothing you can do about it. If somebody pushes you, you don't expect it to happen."
A doorbell camera played a key role in solving this case. Recently, Houston police teamed up with Ring.
Here's how it works: If there was an abduction in a neighborhood, HPD could enter the location in a portal.
Ring then would ask everyone nearby if they'd be willing to share video with police. So far, HPD said it's helped them solve theft cases with packages stolen from front doors.
To sign-up, users have to join the Ring neighborhood app. For more information, click here.
