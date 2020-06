EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Abbott said if they don't adhere to social distancing measures, they will face discipline or suspension of their liquor license.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Missouri City is closing after four of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.The restaurant is located on Sienna Crossing Drive.According to the company, the restaurant proactively closed and have since disinfected and deep-cleaned the restaurant."Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines," read a statement from Chick-fil-A.This location is owned by former University of Houston head football coach Tony Levine.