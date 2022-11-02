Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retention

FLORIDA -- As companies continue to struggle with finding and keeping employees, one Chick-fil-A operator in Florida might have the winning recipe for employee retention.

He's been giving employees a three-day workweek.

Employees work 13 to 14 hour workdays for three days and the result is 100% retention at the management level and for applicants. The restaurant received more than 420 new job applications.

The operator says he was looking for a way to help workers who were getting burnt out by a 70 hour workweek.

This comes as more companies are testing out four-day workweeks.