Sports

Cubs fan proposes to girlfriend while volunteering at Wrigley Field food pantry

CHICAGO -- One Chicago Cubs fan still got to fulfill his plans for a surprise marriage proposal at Wrigley Field even though the team isn't playing there at the moment.

Ben Clifford and Angela Cimarusti have celebrated birthdays and anniversaries at Wrigley Field for eight-years. Ben planned to propose there, but the pandemic hit.

Earlier this month, Wrigley Field was turned into a food distribution center and Angela works with a food pantry at the ballpark.

That gave Ben the idea to volunteer with the food pantry and he surprised Angela with a marriage proposal with Wrigley Field in the background. She said yes.

"It was the perfect proposal on the most perfect day, helping people and being at Wrigley," Angela said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsillinoismarriagewrigley fieldwedding proposalu.s. & worldchicago cubs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston mayor prepares for expanded business reopenings
Body of deputy's daughter found in N. Houston apartment
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Meth, high-caliber weapons found during raid at luxury condo
More victims possible in Ft. Bend Co. child sex assault case
Texas A&M devises plan to open campuses this fall
Little League World Series will not be played this year
Show More
Humble ISD teacher connects with students on TikTok
Forum to address COVID-19 impact on black communities
High-speed chase ends in shootout on I-10
One more cool morning before the heat returns
Salvaging summer: Galveston beaches to reopen
More TOP STORIES News