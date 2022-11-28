Run For A Reason at the Chevron Houston Marathon

On november 28 we will highlight the Chevron Houston Marathon. The Chevron Houston Marathon is back, celebrating 51 years as part of our city's culture! The Race is January 15, 2023 and the weekend will be packed with fun, family-friendly activities and conclude with the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. This year's activities include the Shake Out Run, a Health and Fitness Expo, the Party on the Plaza and the We Are Houston 5k. In 2022 we saw a new American Record set by our women's winner...don't miss a moment of the action this year!