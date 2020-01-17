chevron houston marathon

Chevron Houston Marathon's official poster created by runner

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- April Murphy loves two things: art and running.

So when the Houston Marathon Committee asked Murphy to create this year's official race poster, she sprinted at the opportunity!

As ABC13 continues its week of stories leading up to Sunday's Chevron Houston Marathon, watch the video above to see how Murphy's work is proof that two passions can go hand-in-hand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonartchevron houston marathonjoggingrunningdistance runningmarathonspainting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Catch complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon
Man who died mid-race 'went to every doctor' before marathon
Chevron Houston Marathon can be life-changing
Training faster may not make you race faster: experts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News